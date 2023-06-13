Flying isn't always the most enjoyable part of a vacation and some of the biggest airports in America can challenge even the most patient traveler.

But not every airport has to cause frustration. There are a lot of smaller airports, even ones near big cities like Los Angeles or major vacation destinations such as Yellowstone National Park, that offer a charming experience.

On the latest episode of PennyWise, host Nat Cardona talks with Sally French of NerdWallet about her article: 9 of America’s Most Charming Airports

French's list highlights airports that offer unbeatable views, unique amenities and a great atmosphere. To qualify for this list, airports also had to have fewer than 1.5 million arriving passengers in 2022. By comparison, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International had more than 37 million arriving passengers in 2022.

Before you book your next trip, give these airports your consideration.

