3 international travel ideas for your summer trip

So you’re ready to hit the skies for an international flight after more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, quarantines and restrictions, but where can you go? Some countries are reopening to Americans, but the degree of reopening varies.

Some countries will let you in, but only if you agree to a multiday quarantine. Other countries require a negative COVID-19 test even if you’re vaccinated, which will add extra items to your pre-departure to-do list.

These locations are among the least complicated to get into and are largely embracing American tourists this summer:

1. MEXICO

Mexico has always been one of the most convenient countries for Americans to visit because of the short flights. Now, it’s among the countries with the fewest restrictions for entry: According to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, travelers do not need a negative COVID-19 test and there is no requirement to provide proof of vaccination.