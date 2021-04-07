5 Home Remodeling Trends to Watch for in 2021

After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes fit their new realities. Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in. Yards are being transformed into entertainment spaces and walls are being repainted. At the same time, increased demand and safety concerns can make the remodeling process much longer than before.

Here are five trends to watch for this 2021 home-remodeling season.

1. A FOCUS ON DEDICATED SPACES

At the start of 2020, “the most requested design concept was open space,” says Jimmy Dollman, principal of Dollman Construction in Roanoke, Virginia. “But now, we face a different set of design implications because everyone’s living conditions have changed.”

Dollman notes that remote workers and learners need privacy and quiet. “A year ago, it was rare for one family member to work from home,” he says. “Now, (parents) and kids find it difficult to get work done because of the noise in the open design.”