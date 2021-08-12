5 tools to help your remote-work business click

Zoom, GoToMeeting and Google Meet all offer free basic versions with upgrade options available, while Join.me users have to pay to host virtual meetings.

3. SCHEDULING

Flexibility across schedules and time zones can be one of the biggest assets for a fully remote business. However, quickly tracking everyone’s availability can present a challenge, especially when factoring in time zones and holidays.

You may already be familiar with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook, which sync calendars for everyone throughout your organization. When you add guests to a calendar invite, the tool automatically shows you a preview of each teammate’s availability so you can find a block of time that works for everyone.

If you primarily schedule meetings with individuals outside of your work organization, you may find Doodle or Calendly more useful for your needs. With Doodle, you create a poll of available meeting times, then invite your participants to choose the options that work best for their schedule.

Calendly works the other way around: You create a calendar with your available times, then share the calendar link with anyone who wants to schedule a meeting.