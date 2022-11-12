A look at some of the over-the-top gifts in Neiman Marcus' annual Christmas Book

Dallas luxury retailer Neiman Marcus unveiled its luxury gift list for the year, which includes a 600-diamond Cartier tiara, a custom Barbie-pink Maserati and a trip to Aspen, Colorado, for private polo lessons from famous players.

Neiman Marcus is holding to its over 90-year tradition of creating over-the-top gifts for the holiday in its annual Christmas Book. The book has plenty of fantasy gifts, with sales donated to a range of charitable causes.

"Our 'Make the Moment' campaign is an extension of our brand idea 'Live Your Luxury,'" said Darren "Daz" McColl, chief marketing officer at Neiman Marcus. "It takes the freedom and the boldness of individual style and places it in a holiday setting, where highly memorable, tradition-twisting moments are made. It's a celebration of optimism and inclusivity in which relationships are cherished."

This year's 100-page book steps into the augmented-reality space for an experience activated by a QR code on the cover.

By scanning the QR code, smartphones will automatically open Instagram stories, with filters. There's a Christmas tree filter that lets shoppers virtually decorate a tree that can be virtually placed inside their home. There's also a Christmas Book filter where customers can appear as part of the Christmas Book cover.

What tops the fantasy gift ideas is also the book's most expensive item — a $3.2 million Cartier tiara that can be converted to a necklace. The 1935 tiara has over 600 diamonds, with proceeds benefiting the Heart of Neiman Marcus, the company's national philanthropy that supports the arts in communities where its stores are located.

Another lavish gift is a custom Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV finished in the pink paint of Mattel's Barbie. It sells for $330,000. Proceeds go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a global initiative that partners with charities to remove barriers by providing equal opportunities for girls.

What other surprises are in the book?

There are private polo lessons taught by famous players Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Melissa Ganzie in Aspen for $295,000. The buyer will stay at the St. Regis hotel and attend the Aspen Polo Tournament, with proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys and Girls Club of Wellington.

Or buy custom holiday decorations by Jim Marvin, creator of thematic Christmas trends, for $190,000 with proceeds going toward the Heart of Neiman Marcus.

For $175,000, there's a Napa Valley weekend with cooking classes with renowned chef Thomas Keller. Keller will also play a round of golf with the buyer and Stanley Cheng, CEO of kitchen manufacturer Hestan. It also includes a dinner at the French Laundry and a Hestan CopperBond cookware set. Proceeds go to the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, supporting restaurant members in need.

A space-themed mini-golf installation from the Sweet Tooth Hotel can be put in your home for $200,000. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America.

A personalized signature fragrance and Parisian escape also are up for grabs with perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian. It's priced at $65,000 with proceeds benefiting Heart of Neiman Marcus.

For $333,333, you can buy hoop time with NBA hall of famer Scottie Pippen and his son, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Proceeds go to Chi Prep Academy, a Chicago nonprofit high school that introduces athletes to business practices relating to sports.

This is Neiman Marcus' 96th Christmas Book. The first catalog was published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet and sent to the store's best customers. In the 1950s and 1960s, Stanley Marcus and his brothers created the fantasy gifts, which scored valuable minutes for the retailer on network television news shows. Actor Keanu Reeves once drove into an unveiling event on a motorcycle that he co-designed as a fantasy gift.

