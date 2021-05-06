A tax guide for small-business owners

These rules apply to federal taxes, but some states deviate from the tax code on this issue.

Florida, for example, considers forgiven PPP loans taxable income for state taxes. And California does not allow businesses to deduct expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans on their state taxes .

DID YOU WORK IN MULTIPLE STATES?

Hopping state lines has tax implications. Namely, you need to file a return in the state you live in and any states you worked in.

That doesn’t mean you’ll pay taxes two or three times on the same income. Most states have a system to reconcile multiple state returns, via reciprocity or tax credits, but the exact process varies.

Digital nomads who bounced from state to state to state last year may also need to file multiple returns depending on where they lived and for how long.

“Each state has its own qualifications for filing but as a rule of thumb, there are three key factors: sales, property and payroll,” says Scott Hoppe, a CPA and founder of Why Blu, an accounting firm in San Francisco . “State taxes depend on where the services are performed or goods are sold, where the business property is located and where the employees of the business reside.”