Gundersen
Dec. 1
Daughter to Kelly (Humfeld) and Joseph Holger, La Crosse
Dec. 2
Son to Natalie (Sopher) and Tyler Hugill, La Crosse
Daughter to Angel Gebhardt and Travis Scott, Sparta
Dec. 3
Daughter to Mallori (Sydorowicz) and Derek McLees, Onalaska
Dec. 4
Daughter to Chelsey (Wavra) and Charles Pember, Onalaska
Daughter to Amanda (Eagon) and Tyler Arentz, Rockland
Dec. 5
Son to Katie (Presser) and Corey Harris, Onalaska
Son to Monica (Baltich) and Cody Organ, Westby
Daughter to Harley (DeLaney) and Karl Hoem, Ettrick
Dec. 6
Daughter to Danyelle (Snyder) and Jacob Ives, Whitehall
Son to Samantha Berg and Jake Hammon, Norwalk
Son to Nicole and Anthony Hyatt, Sparta
Dec. 8
Daughter to Megan (Metcalf) and Jeffrey Ellenz, Onalaska
Son to Jaclyn (Kruckow) and Rustin Hauser, Onalaska
Dec. 9
Son to Emilee (Boyd) and Michael Mielke, Onalaska
Daughter to Janessa (Christenson) and Joshua Peterson, Westby
Dec. 10
Son to Jacey Lamb and Scott Bubbers, La Crosse
Son to Holly (Gotz) and Nathan Brabbit, Winona
Daughter to Courtney and Gregg Wubbenhorst, Westby
Daughter to Kathryn (Klocke) and Jake Siegert, Onalaska
Daughter to Desiree Yonker and Michael Fausti, La Crosse
Dec. 11
Daughter to Briana Howell, La Crosse
Son to Emily (Conover) and Jacob Bowe, West Salem
Daughter to Brittany (Johnson) and John Dissmore, Onalaska
Son to Marjory (Struble) and Rex Sanders Jr., Humbird
Son to Angela Palmer-Fisher and Michael Fisher, Westby
Son to Becky (Derfus) and David Winger, Rockland
Dec. 12
Daughter to Jaclyn (Whitsett) and Bryan Morris, La Crosse
Dec. 13
Twin sons to Alyssa (Brown) and Keane Moore, Bangor
Daughter to Megan (Nokken) and Craig Wurzel, La Crescent
Dec. 14
Daughter to Bobbie Shanahan and Paul Buckta, La Farge
Daughter to Victoria (Genrich) and Kyle Allen, Onalaska
Dec. 15
Son to Robyn (Gogue) and Justin Zmyewski, Houston