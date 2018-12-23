Try 1 month for 99¢

Gundersen

Dec. 1

Daughter to Kelly (Humfeld) and Joseph Holger, La Crosse

Dec. 2

Son to Natalie (Sopher) and Tyler Hugill, La Crosse

Daughter to Angel Gebhardt and Travis Scott, Sparta

Dec. 3

Daughter to Mallori (Sydorowicz) and Derek McLees, Onalaska

Dec. 4

Daughter to Chelsey (Wavra) and Charles Pember, Onalaska

Daughter to Amanda (Eagon) and Tyler Arentz, Rockland

Dec. 5

Son to Katie (Presser) and Corey Harris, Onalaska

Son to Monica (Baltich) and Cody Organ, Westby

Daughter to Harley (DeLaney) and Karl Hoem, Ettrick

Dec. 6

Daughter to Danyelle (Snyder) and Jacob Ives, Whitehall

Son to Samantha Berg and Jake Hammon, Norwalk

Son to Nicole and Anthony Hyatt, Sparta

Dec. 8

Daughter to Megan (Metcalf) and Jeffrey Ellenz, Onalaska

Son to Jaclyn (Kruckow) and Rustin Hauser, Onalaska

Dec. 9

Son to Emilee (Boyd) and Michael Mielke, Onalaska

Daughter to Janessa (Christenson) and Joshua Peterson, Westby

Dec. 10

Son to Jacey Lamb and Scott Bubbers, La Crosse

Son to Holly (Gotz) and Nathan Brabbit, Winona

Daughter to Courtney and Gregg Wubbenhorst, Westby

Daughter to Kathryn (Klocke) and Jake Siegert, Onalaska

Daughter to Desiree Yonker and Michael Fausti, La Crosse

Dec. 11

Daughter to Briana Howell, La Crosse

Son to Emily (Conover) and Jacob Bowe, West Salem

Daughter to Brittany (Johnson) and John Dissmore, Onalaska

Son to Marjory (Struble) and Rex Sanders Jr., Humbird

Son to Angela Palmer-Fisher and Michael Fisher, Westby

Son to Becky (Derfus) and David Winger, Rockland

Dec. 12

Daughter to Jaclyn (Whitsett) and Bryan Morris, La Crosse

Dec. 13

Twin sons to Alyssa (Brown) and Keane Moore, Bangor

Daughter to Megan (Nokken) and Craig Wurzel, La Crescent

Dec. 14

Daughter to Bobbie Shanahan and Paul Buckta, La Farge

Daughter to Victoria (Genrich) and Kyle Allen, Onalaska

Dec. 15

Son to Robyn (Gogue) and Justin Zmyewski, Houston

