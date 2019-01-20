Gundersen Health System
Jan. 1
Daughter to Natasha Pierzina and Cory Bautch, Arcadia
Son to Pha Xee Lee and Xue Xiong, Onalaska
Son to Elizabeth (Sauers) and Ray Wiant, Lewiston
Son to Hannah Heckler and Isaiah Kunert, De Soto
Son to Jessica (Wakefield) and Daniel McAlear, La Crosse
Son to Brittany (Hemmersbach) and Timothy Herricks, Sparta
Jan. 2
Daughter to Morgan (Holcomb) and Nicholas Crary, Prairie Du Chien
Son to Chelsea (Ferries) and Joel Dubiel, La Crescent
Son to Taylor (Schmitt) and Kody Willis, Tomah
Jan. 3
Son to Lindsey (Hebior) and Charles Klein, Sparta
Son to Ashley Dockry and Brian Jenks, La Crosse
Jan. 4
Son to Jessica (Regner) and Neil Kroll, La Crosse
Jan. 5
Daughter to Vanessa (Herold) and Isaac Pooler, Galesville
Son to Shannon (Kozelka) and Josh Ostrem, Viroqua
Daughter to Kristen (Radke) and John Piske, Rockland
Son to Jennifer (Latimer) and Richard Poff, La Crosse
Jan. 6
Son to Hailey Tarras and Aaron Towner, Galesville
Daughter to Julie (Stekel) and Billy Pesik, La Crosse
Jan. 7
Son to Chelsea (Altman) and Abdul Rehman, Onalaska
Son to Robin Yahnke and Andrew Horton, La Crosse
Jan. 8
Daughter to Hye Jung Lee and Hyun Seu Park, La Crosse
Son to April Rousseau and Shane Sherburn, Sparta
Son to Claire (Edwards) and Cory Piepkorn, Holmen
Jan. 9
Daughter to Kendra (Fritz) and Mathew Arneson, La Crosse
Daughter to Tabitha Dustin and Dan Pettit, Viroqua
Jan. 10
Son to Casey Brady and Nicholas Bennett, Tomah
Jan. 11
Son to Jenna (Frahm) Rebolledo Frahm and Arnulfo Rebolledo Gonzalez, Dodge
Son to Brittany (Thornton) and Cody Deml, La Crosse
Jan. 12
Son to Jennifer (Denzer) and Jeffery Moreno, Cashton
Daughter to Abby (Baken) and Trey Johnson, Whitehall
Jan. 13
Daughter to Morgan Haggerty Schmidt and Michael Schmidt, Holmen
Jan. 14
Son to Leena Thao and Chacuaj Vue, West Salem
Son to Lea (Elskamp) and Jason Butterfield, La Crosse
Tomah Memorial Hospital
Jan. 1
Daughter to Nicholas and Amanda Bures, Mauston
Jan. 10
Daughter to Michelle Oravez and David Foucault, Black River Falls
Jan. 14
Son to Danielle Boortz and Michael Bullerwell, Tomah