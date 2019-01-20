Try 1 month for 99¢

Gundersen Health System

Jan. 1

Daughter to Natasha Pierzina and Cory Bautch, Arcadia

Son to Pha Xee Lee and Xue Xiong, Onalaska

Son to Elizabeth (Sauers) and Ray Wiant, Lewiston

Son to Hannah Heckler and Isaiah Kunert, De Soto

Son to Jessica (Wakefield) and Daniel McAlear, La Crosse

Son to Brittany (Hemmersbach) and Timothy Herricks, Sparta

Jan. 2

Daughter to Morgan (Holcomb) and Nicholas Crary, Prairie Du Chien

Son to Chelsea (Ferries) and Joel Dubiel, La Crescent

Son to Taylor (Schmitt) and Kody Willis, Tomah

Jan. 3

Son to Lindsey (Hebior) and Charles Klein, Sparta

Son to Ashley Dockry and Brian Jenks, La Crosse

Jan. 4

Son to Jessica (Regner) and Neil Kroll, La Crosse

Jan. 5

Daughter to Vanessa (Herold) and Isaac Pooler, Galesville

Son to Shannon (Kozelka) and Josh Ostrem, Viroqua

Daughter to Kristen (Radke) and John Piske, Rockland

Son to Jennifer (Latimer) and Richard Poff, La Crosse

Jan. 6

Son to Hailey Tarras and Aaron Towner, Galesville

Daughter to Julie (Stekel) and Billy Pesik, La Crosse

Jan. 7

Son to Chelsea (Altman) and Abdul Rehman, Onalaska

Son to Robin Yahnke and Andrew Horton, La Crosse

Jan. 8

Daughter to Hye Jung Lee and Hyun Seu Park, La Crosse

Son to April Rousseau and Shane Sherburn, Sparta

Son to Claire (Edwards) and Cory Piepkorn, Holmen

Jan. 9

Daughter to Kendra (Fritz) and Mathew Arneson, La Crosse

Daughter to Tabitha Dustin and Dan Pettit, Viroqua

Jan. 10

Son to Casey Brady and Nicholas Bennett, Tomah

Jan. 11

Son to Jenna (Frahm) Rebolledo Frahm and Arnulfo Rebolledo Gonzalez, Dodge

Son to Brittany (Thornton) and Cody Deml, La Crosse

Jan. 12

Son to Jennifer (Denzer) and Jeffery Moreno, Cashton

Daughter to Abby (Baken) and Trey Johnson, Whitehall

Jan. 13

Daughter to Morgan Haggerty Schmidt and Michael Schmidt, Holmen

Jan. 14

Son to Leena Thao and Chacuaj Vue, West Salem

Son to Lea (Elskamp) and Jason Butterfield, La Crosse

Tomah Memorial Hospital

Jan. 1

Daughter to Nicholas and Amanda Bures, Mauston

Jan. 10

Daughter to Michelle Oravez and David Foucault, Black River Falls

Jan. 14

Son to Danielle Boortz and Michael Bullerwell, Tomah

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.