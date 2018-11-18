Births for Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018

Try 1 month for 99¢

Mayo Clinic

Oct. 26

Son to Patrick Mayer and Erica Matzke, Winona

Daughter to Dustin and Rachel Meyer, Mabel, Minn.

Oct. 29

Daughter to Jaran and Elizabeth (Peacock) Carson, La Crosse

Son to Cecilio Torres Josefina Pascual, Independence

Nov. 1

Son to Stephanie McGregor and Tyler Osiecki, La Crosse

Nov. 3

Son to Gabe and Bobbi McDowell, Hokah

Son to Nic and Cyndi Betts, Kendall

Nov. 4

Son to Benjamin and Lauren (Utterback) Oldenburg, La Crosse

Nov. 6

Son to Josh and Hillary Deml, La Crosse

Twin son and daughter to Ashley McClurg and Marchun Holeyfield Jr., Coon Valley

Nov. 7

Son to Eamon and Brittany Dannehy, Lewiston

Nov. 8

Son to Saleh Alsyefi, La Crosse

Nov. 11

Daughter to Seth Crouch and Kennedy Sommerfield, Tomah

Daughter to Ian and Sydney Halberg, Onalaska

Nov. 12

Daughter to Joseph and Kelly (Ronke) Degenhardt, Norwalk

Nov. 14

Daughter to William and Suzanne Meshak, Onalaska

Daughter to Danielle and Mitch Nesvik, Trempealeau

Tomah Memorial

Nov. 1

Daughter to Marjorie Cameron, Norwalk

Nov. 8

Son to Kyle and Kirsty Schmitz, Wilton

