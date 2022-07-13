LA CROSSE—A. Diane (Dummer) Johnson, 88 of La Crosse, passed away at Hillview Terrace on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born to Alvin and Phyllis (Jefson) Dummer on March 17, 1934. She graduated from Westby High School in 1952.

On December 29, 1956 she married Claurice (Stub) Johnson. They had three children. Kala (Jim) Justin, Scott and Lisa (Schroeder) Johnson and Sara (Paul) Jelen and one sister, Rita Kritcher.

Diane’s grandkids include: Jessica, Anna, Kristina, Emily, Mina, Charlie, Sam and 18 great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lisa Johnson and her brother-in-law, Larry Kritcher.

She worked at St. Francis for 40 years as a Lab Tech. A job she loved and where she made some of her dearest friends.

Throughout her life Diane enjoyed traveling, making photo albums, church activities but most of all loved spending time with her family on their farm. Their little slice of heaven.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday July 11, 2022 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.