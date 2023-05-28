Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WINONA — A. Rita Meier, 95 of Winona, Minn., passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona, Minn.

Rita was born November 14, 1927, to G. Pete and Adelaide (Feider) Madden in Waseca, Minn. Growing up she attended school in Waseca and was a member of the 1945 graduating class from Sacred Heart High School. After high school Rita attended the College of St. Teresa, Winona, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, in 1949, in social work. After earning her bachelor’s degree she continued her education at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, in social work.

On October 8, 1955, she was united in marriage to Charles A. Meier, of Winona, Minn. This union was blessed with eight children: Kathy, Jeanne, Paul, Pat, Mike, Bill, Terri, and Ann.

She worked as a social worker for Winona County and later for Catholic Charities. Rita also helped in the office at Cotter High School.

She provided a loving home for her family and cherished all the times spent together. Rita was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona. She was an active member at Westfield and College of St. Teresa Alumni Association. Rita enjoyed reading, playing cards, visiting with friends, travel, family reunions, CST reunions, watching the Minnesota Twins, spending time with family and friends at her cabin near Waseca, and her many grandchildren. Rita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Jeanne (Jeff) Kramer, Owatonna, Minn.; Paul Meier, Winona; Pat (Jayne) Meier, Winona; Mike (Tracy McRae) Meier, Winona; Bill (Melissa) Meier, La Crosse, Wis.; Terri (Dan) Block, Winona; and Ann (Dennis) Bares, Bonita Springs, Fla.; son-in-law Alyn Ellinghuysen, Lewiston, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and other extended family and many friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband (Charles A.); parents (G.P. & Adelaide Madden); two sisters (Maya Groebner) and (Patricia Rohde); and a daughter (Kathy Ellinghuysen)

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona, with Rev. Michael Cronin officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday May 31, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the Visitation Commons of St. Mary’s Church.

We would like to give a special thanks to all the health care givers over the years that helped our Mom/Grandma, especially the staff at Lake Winona Manor for the last four years.

Memorials can be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1303 W Broadway St, Winona, MN 55987; American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515; or Lake Winona Manor, 865 Mankato Ave, Winona, MN 55987.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.