Abbillyne Eve Mitchell

A celebration of Abbillyne’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the GoFundMe page for Abbillyne at https://gofund.me/024c1bba