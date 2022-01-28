JANESVILLE—Ada Brudos, age 84, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. She was born in Desoto, WI on June 21, 1937, the daughter of Floyd and Thyra (Parisius) Hickok. She graduated from Desoto High School. Ada married Wayne R. Brudos on June 24, 1955, in Southwest Prairie Church in West Prairie, WI, and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2004. Ada enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, bird watching, and hunting morel mushrooms; putting puzzles together; and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. She was grateful for her time being active with St. John Lutheran Church. Above all else, Ada loved spending time with her family.

Ada is survived by her 4 children: Steve (Pamela) Brudos, Kathie Means, Teri Colson, and Greg (Angie) Brudos; eight grandchildren: Cherise Hart, Mark (Suzie) Brudos, Matt Brudos, Kara (Jimmy) Casey, Kyle (Nicole) Colson, Thyra Fosmoen, Tanya (Eric) Arndt, and Elizabeth Brudos; five great-grandchildren: Gavin Hart, Emersyn Arndt, Lillian Casey, Teagan Casey, and Reed Fosmoen; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son in law, Ed Colson; brother, Lee Hickok; sister, Arlene Clark; and brother in law, Garland Clark.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

Ada’s family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff and nurses, especially Heather, at Cedar Crest for all of the loving care given to Ada.