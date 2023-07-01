GALESVILLE—Ada May (Bignell) Schaller, 83, of Galesville, died peacefully with her children at her side on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Saint Anne’s Nursing Home, Winona, Minnesota where she was a resident.

She was born on April 11, 1940 to Vernon and Wilma (Juliot) Bignell in Pepin, Wisconsin and grew up in towns near Pepin. She was the first member of her family to attend college and earned her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout where she also met her future husband. On June 9, 1962 in Pepin, WI she married Maurice “Morrie” Schaller of Galesville, Wisconsin. For most of their married lives, the couple lived in Galesville where they raised their family. Morrie preceded her in death on July 24, 2004.

Prior to retiring, Ada was the Director of Food Service at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Nursing Home in Arcadia, Wisconsin for over 28 years. Ada was a loving wife, mother, and dedicated volunteer to her community, church, and many service organizations. Ada was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, and a passionate member of the Galesville Lioness Club where she served in many leadership roles. Both Ada and Morrie loved to serve others and made many friends through a lifetime of service to their community and the Lioness/Lions organization.

Survivors are her son, Michael (Wendy) Schaller of Aliso Viejo, California; her daughters: Cynthia (Roger) Fry and Jennifer Schaller both of Galesville; grandsons: Marcus (Nicole) Schaller and Mason Schaller both of Plymouth, Minnesota, Colin (Elena) Levaunt of Arlington, Virginia, and Ethan Giles of Galesville; sisters: Pat (Terry) Bengston of Suring, Wisconsin and Jane (Len) Heitman of Durand, Wisconsin.

Ada was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Norman.

Services will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, 12:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 W Gale Ave, Galesville, WI with Pastor John Ashland officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Memorials may be directed to Saint Anne’s Benedictine Foundation, 1347 W. Broadway, Winona, Minnesota 55987.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.