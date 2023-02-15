Adam Elijah Hilsgen passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, as a result of heart disease.

Adam was born July 6, 1980, to Dave and Carol Hilsgen. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1999. During high school he enjoyed wrestling, shop classes and spending time with his friends.

After graduating, Adam worked at various jobs before working at Phoenix Fixtures where he met his wife, Tanya DeMotts.

Adam and Tanya moved to Chippewa Falls in 2011 and were married on May 14, 2011, at Irvine Park. Adam was a loving husband to Tanya. Adam and Tanya shared a love for the outdoors and spending time with family. Some of their best memories were attending the Hilsgen family annual vacation at Hobo’s Hideaway on Long Lake in Sarona, Wisconsin. While at Hobo’s, they enjoyed fishing, swimming and boat rides. Adam and Tanya welcomed Landon Elijah Hilsgen to their family on Nov. 15, 2012, and Austin Thomas Hilsgen on July 20, 2015.

Adam was a devoted father. Some of his happiest moments were spent with Landon and Austin. Adam and Landon enjoyed fishing, recycling aluminum cans and playing football. Austin and Adam enjoyed taking their dog, Bella, to the park and playing with Austin upon request. Adam, Tanya, Austin and Landon prioritized spending time with their extended family. They made many trips to visit their parents and siblings, including trips to Ellsworth; Newton, Iowa; Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Torrance, California; and New York City.

Adam was a reliable and hard worker. He was employed by TTM Technologies in Chippewa Falls since 2011 in numerous positions.

Adam will be remembered for his easy-going personality, his love for following the Green Bay Packers (and rooting against the Minnesota Vikings), his quick-witted funny comments and silly nicknames for the people he enjoyed most.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy and Lester Arbogast, Ethelyn and Paul Hilsgen; and his father-in-law, Gary T. DeMotts.

Adam is survived by his loving wife, Tanya Hilsgen; children: Landon and Austin Hilsgen; parents, Dave and Carol Hilsgen; mother-in-law, Debra DeMotts; siblings: Keith (Tammy) Hilsgen, and Janel (Travis “TMoney”) Wettig; brother and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Dwayne) Bathke and Gary DeMotts; niece and nephew, Elijah, Jackson, Amelia Hilsgen, Shane “Hollywood” Bathke, Clayton Kucik; and many cousins and friends.

A celebration of Adam’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Alan Dunham officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Friday at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Friends and family are encouraged to attend in casual attire.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at