Adam Seth Nichols of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on August 30, 2022 after a courageous fight with colon cancer at the young age of 43.

Adam was born March 25, 1979, to Cyndy (Knutson) and Harry Nichols in La Crosse. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1997 and graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in Graphic Design.

Adam later moved to Minneapolis where he met the love of his life, Breanna (Doherty Noyce), in 2006. Married in 2009, their union and love brought forth two daughters, Kora and Nova. He enjoyed being an amazing dad to them.

Some of Adam’s fondest memories from younger years were playing basketball with friends, achieving his black belt in karate, and spinning records. Adam bought his first set of turntables at the age of fifteen and continued creating and playing music for the rest of his life. He is well known in hip hop communities for his unique style, boundless creativity and extraordinary ability to blend all music genres. He performed professionally throughout the Midwest as DJ A-Scratch. Adam was greatly admired for his honesty and humility by his friends, coworkers, and family. His interests and abilities extended to graphic arts including design of music related art, footwear and three dimensional artwork, among others.

Adam spent the majority of his career working for Xerox Corporation in graphic design and printing. He found great joy talking about sports and playing records with friends. He could always bring a sense of ease and a spark of wit and humor to any space. Adam’s ultimate pride and joy came from being a devoted husband and dedicated father. His strong presence will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Adam was preceded in death by his father, Harry; and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Breanna; and daughters: Kora and Nova; mother, Cyndy (Neal MacCallum); sister, Jen (Chad) Wilkinson; and son, Liam; in-laws: Patty Doherty and Don Noyce; brothers-in-law, Elliot Noyce; Kyle (Candice) Noyce; and his daughter, Shelby. He is also survived by an extended family and many close friends who will keep his legacy alive through his music, individual memories and shared experiences.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Adam’s family for Kora’s and Nova’s education.

Please join us on September 10 to remember and celebrate Adam. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church- Sanctuary Building, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115. Visitation 10:00 a.m.; service 11:00 a.m.