 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adeline R. Beckman

Adeline R. Beckman

BLOOMINGTON—Adeline R. Beckman, age 92, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hoff Funeral Home 710 East Cedar, Houston, MN. There will be a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at South Ridge United Methodist Church in rural La Crescent, MN (1781 Chicken Ridge Rd). The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A full obituary and online tributes can be found at www.hofffuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp introduces new options for disappearing messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News