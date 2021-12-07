BLOOMINGTON—Adeline R. Beckman, age 92, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hoff Funeral Home 710 East Cedar, Houston, MN. There will be a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at South Ridge United Methodist Church in rural La Crescent, MN (1781 Chicken Ridge Rd). The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A full obituary and online tributes can be found at www.hofffuneral.com.