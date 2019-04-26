FERRYVILLE — Heaven was in need of a hard working farmer and there was fieldwork to be done, so dad accepted the job with a smile. Adolph Odin Stevenson, 95, passed peacefully into the presence of his Savior Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Soldiers Grove Health Services, Soldiers Grove.
Adolph was born at home in Towerville, Wis., May 1, 1923, the second child of five, to Robert and Bertha (Helgerson) Stevenson. They moved to the home farm in Ferryville, when Adolph was 14. His parents were Norwegian immigrants. On May 30, 1945 to December 1946, Adolph enlisted in the army. He served in the European Theatre as a Military Occupational Guard Patrolman in Naples, Italy. He was proud to have rung the bell at the Tower of Pisa, while serving there during World War II.
On November 10, 1948, Adolph married Alberta June Jones. They were married for 65 years, until June’s passing in 2013.
Adolph was a member of the Utica Lutheran Church and a member of the American Legion Post 308, Gays Mills, for 62 years. Adolph had the honor to go on the Freedom Honor Flight, Sept. 17, 2016. He was one of 22 World War II veterans to make the trip.
Besides farming, Adolph drove school bus for the North Crawford school district for 20 years, retiring in 1976. He took classes in Madison, Wis., to become an AI technician, and in 1996, 2000 and 2012, received Production/Quality award from Swiss Valley.
Adolph enjoyed hunting deer and turkey hunting up into his seventies, when macular degeneration prohibited it any longer. Earlier years he enjoyed horseshoe and euchre. He enjoyed listening to the Brewers and Green Bay Packers games and listening to Gary Gilbertson polka time music weekly. His favorite song that he and June enjoyed was the Isabella Waltz.
Adolph, his father, and brother, Ivan, built most of the buildings on the farm, including his own house and his parent’s house. Most of all, he loved farming the land and milking his Holstein cows.
Adolph is survived by his five children, Gloria (Fred) Wolff, Deerfield, Wis., Jeff Stevenson of Ferryville, Robert (Cathy) Stevenson, De Soto, Rebecca (Joe) Falkers, Viroqua, and Lori (Ed) Copus of Ferryville; his 10 grandchildren, Angela, Kristi, Erik, Whitney, Alex, Amber, Sarah, Angela, Brianna and Eliza; his eight great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Brenna, Brady, Nolan, Raelyn, Amiah, Willa and Slade; one sister, Edith Emerson of Ferryville; sisters-in-law, Orla Simonson of Readstown and Cleo Yttri of Viroqua; brother-in-law, Norman Fryseth of Ferryville; and many nieces and nephews.
Adolph was preceded in death by his wife, June; his parents; brother, Ivan; sisters, Bernilda McDowell, Joyce Fryseth; and niece, Dawn (Dull) Simonson; and nephew, Larry McDowell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer McDowell, Alvin Emerson, Evelyn Stevenson, Merle and Edward Krogan, Harland and Christine Jones, Raymond and Rynjal Jones, Harold and Pat Jones, Marian and Lester Winger, Orvin Yttri and Everett Simonson.
Blessed be our memory of Adolph Odin Stevenson.
Funeral services for Adolph will be at noon Saturday, April 20, at the Utica Lutheran Church (2-miles North of Mt. Sterling on State Hwy. 27). Friends may call during a visitation for 1-1/2 hours prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, also at the church. Pastor Nile Sandeen will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow the service at the Utica Church Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered at that time. A luncheon will follow the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial should be directed to The Utica Lutheran Church, the Sugar Creek Bible Camp or the charity of the donor’s choice, in Adolph’s name.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave & Hwy 131 in Gays Mills is serving the family.