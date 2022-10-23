With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Adrian Jeffrey Smith, age 16, our most beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, godfather, and friend, peacefully passed Sunday, October 16, 2022, while in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. Those who knew Adrian even just a little lost a shining light in their lives.

He is now loved on earth by his mother, Emily; his brothers: Alex, Gordon, and Ivan; his grandparents, Cindy and Jeff Hauser; aunts and uncles: Amanda and Arik Ladd; Mary and Josh Dold; Abigail and Kyle Christensen; Kathy and Ken Smith; Holly and Mike Smith; Cyndie Ceresa and Mark Smith; and Uncle Lucas Hauser. As well as many numerous other family members, caretakers, and friends. Especially, Dalton Higley and Marissa Davis, who not only cared for him but became his best friends. We know Adrian is now with his Daddy (Charlie), Grandpa Corky, and Grandma Pat and is loved here on earth and in heaven.

We lost Adrian as a result of Friedreich’s ataxia, a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder, which he battled with courage and quiet dignity since he was five years old. His body could not keep up with his mighty spirit.

If you knew Adrian well, chances are you have eaten chocolate-covered bugs, stepped in fake dog poop, or made a scrap metal run for him. Through his jokes, pranks, and witty humor, he loved making people laugh. Our treasure-seeking adventures were fueled by his entrepreneurial spirit. Adrian carried his dad’s luck and always seemed to win, whether it was on scratch-offs, at the horse track, or when he was bargaining.

It was Adrian’s great pleasure to garden, swim, and watch fireworks. His endless curiosity led him to learn a wealth of interesting facts about everything from dinosaurs to moon water extraction.It was Adrian’s nature to love everyone unconditionally. It was family and friends who mattered most to him, and he had a special place in his heart for his baby cousins.His love of animals led him to own a menagerie of pets. Adrian was forever determined to set Guinness World Records, including making the most money by recycling aluminum cans, raising the longest axolotl, and proving the existence of bigfoot.

Adrian said FUNeral is spelled with FUN. So, as we celebrate him and his amazing life, we ask that you put on your best Halloween costume, grab your wallet, and join us for a party of garage saling and Halloween fun on October 26 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at All Star Lanes. Feel free to bring a scrap or two of metal, or aluminum cans for Adrian's scrap pile. Be prepared to collect a treasure of your own specially curated by Adrian himself, or if you'd prefer to give a gift to honor Adrian, we'd asked that you make a contribution in his name to FARA https://curefa.org/donate, an organization dedicated to the pursuit of scientific research leading to treatments and a cure for Friedreich's ataxia.