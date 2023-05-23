LA CROSSE—Agatha S. (Flick) Schild, 104, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Blessed sacrament Catholic Church, Boys and Girls Club of Great La Crosse, Chileda Institute, or the Wisconsin Make-A-Wish Foundation.
