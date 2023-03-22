Agnes "Aggie" Evelyn Prochnow, 95, of Chetek and formerly of Chippewa Falls died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek. Agnes was born Dec. 9, 1927 on a farm near Bloomer, and later the family moved to Cooks Valley. She was the daughter of John and Katherine (Borovka) Sykora.

Agnes spent a number of years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior in Milwaukee before returning home. Agnes then moved to California to be a nanny, a nurse's aide and cared for her husband, Alvin, her brother Archie and housed several nieces. She cleaned the Altar linens, recited the rosary at Wissota Lakeside, was a member of the Third Order of Franciscans and delivered mail at St. Joseph's Hospital. She also attended daily Mass and the Adoration Chapel. Agnes worked at Menomonie Hospital before moving to Chippewa Falls. Agnes was a member of Notre Dame Church.

She loved animals, children and ceramics and was a wonderful caretaker whom everybody considered their second momma.

Agnes is survived by one sister, Rose Quinlan of Kewaunee; and seventy-one nieces and nephews.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; her parents; six brothers: Archie, Aloysious, Joseph, Ernest, John and Richard Sykora; seven sisters: Christina Hagen, Helen Pecha, Mary Prince, Anna Langman, Sister Mary Jane, Theresa Shakal and Regina Rogge; and nine nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther was celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at the church. The Secular Franciscans will recite the rosary at 10:00 a.m.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls was in charge of arrangements.

