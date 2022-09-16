Agnes E. (Tesky) Markin

Our beloved, Agnes E. (Tesky) Markin, age 100, of Watertown, WI, and formerly of Warrens, WI, entered her eternal home on September 5, 2022, from the loving care of family, nurses, and staff at Marquardt Village in Watertown. She was born on July 30, 1922, in Carter, South Dakota to Henry and Leonetina (Galster) Tesky.

Agnes enjoyed a full life with her husband, Lester, of over 50 years and their two children, Laurel and Ronald, while working for many years as a machine operator for Union Camp in Tomah. After retirement, she spent many summers canning all the goodies from Les's garden, traveling, shopping for her antique collection, playing Euchre, and attending the annual Markin reunions. We enjoyed her special gifts of homemade strawberry jam, popcorn balls at Christmas time, and venison and squirrel at Thanksgiving. Her passion for the Lord was ever present with her morning devotions, weekly bible studies, and weekly attendance on Sunday. Her unconditional love of her family was an example to us all.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurel Hathaway; half brother, Robert (Kathy) Ertzner; grandchildren, Robert (Ginny) Hathaway, Patricia (Bart) Hesse; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Connor Hathaway, Andrea (Ryan) Kratz, Matt and Nicholas Markin; and great-great-grandchildren, Finley and Hudson Kratz; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Leonetina; husband, Lester L. Markin; son, Ronald Markin; brother, Ruben (Mary Jane) Tesky; sister, Esther Sutherland; grandchildren, Gregory and Todd Markin; and son-in-law, Arthur Hathaway.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church in Warrens, WI, officiated by Pastor Cass Shell. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Warren Mills Cemetery. Everyone is welcome for luncheon at the church after burial. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Marquardt Village for their kindness and care of Agnes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Agnes Markin to Open Door Baptist Church.