MARSHFIELD—Agnes M. Gianoli, 95, Athens, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield from complications of Covid-19.

She was born May 15, 1926, in Marshfield, daughter of the late Joseph and Ottilie (Klein) Burger. On April 19, 1958, she married Charles Gianoli of Genoa at St. John Catholic Church, Wuerzburg. He preceded her in death March 24, 1999.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Nelson Graham presided. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery Athens. Visitation was Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There was a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Agnes’s wish that everyone would take the initiative to receive the Covid vaccine to protect fully vaccinated, vulnerable people and make the world a safer place.

