GENOA—Alan “Al” William Paggi, age 61, of Genoa, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. He was born on March 31, 1961, in Viroqua to William and Judith “Judy” (Woodward) Paggi. Al graduated from De Soto High School in 1979. Following his schooling, he worked at various jobs in the area which included commercial fishing, the cement business, and construction work. After all the various jobs, the love of the woods brought Al back to logging where he worked with his father in the logging field until he started his own business, Paggi Logging. Due to health reasons, he retired from logging in 2021. Alan was a gentle soul who loved life and everybody he met. He was easygoing and had a heart of gold. Alan met Robin Gage in 2009 and they have remained life partners ever since.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Paggi; the love of his life and better half, Robin; his sister, Cheri (Virgil) Elliott; niece, Katie Lynn Elliott; nephew, Douglas Alan Elliott; other relatives and friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his father and a stillborn sister.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held after the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Alan’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and staff members at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for taking such good care of him. Also, thank you to Robin’s family for supporting her during this difficult journey.