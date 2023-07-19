Alan Christopherson, age 90, of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, passed away July 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born May 20, 1934, to Loyd Christopherson and Helga (Johnson) Christopherson in Aberdeen, Washington.

Alan grew up in Aberdeen and moved to Elk Mound in 1943, graduating from Elk Mound High School. He got a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

He farmed until the 80s and then worked as a long-haul trucker. Alan was known to be generous to family and friends.

Alan is survived by his nephews: Ethan Zimmerman and Todd Zimmerman and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Helga; his step-mother, Francis Christopherson; and his sister, Sally Zimmerman.

A visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.

