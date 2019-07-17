Alan Don Duerwachter, 58, of La Crosse passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Courtney (Joe Kostuchowski); stepson, Chris Scanlon; parents, Don and Audrey (Witt) Duerwachter; brother, Troy (Marla) Duerwachter; and sister, Lisa (Dave) Elliot.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge Ave., La Crosse, and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.