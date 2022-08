CHIPPEWA FALLS—Alan H. Calkins, 74, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Alan was born May 29, 1948, the son of Howard and Hazel Calkins.

He is survived by his son, Aric (Cara) Calkins; sister, Nancy Ducklow; grandson, Jaece Calkins.

A private burial will be held in the Fall.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

