TOMAH - Alan H. Scott, 73 of Tomah passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse. He was born on July 15, 1949 to Howard Eugene and Arlene Florence. (Johnson) Scott in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1967. On April 5, 1968, Alan was united in marriage to Sandra D. Marsh, together they bought a farm south of Tomah. In his early 20's, Alan started working in construction first as a laborer and later as an Operating Engineer with Local 139, which he was very proud to be a member of. He also had the heart of a farmer and the labor of love that came along with it. Never shying away from a hard day's work, Alan always kept himself busy with daily chores that came along with farming. He was an avid horse lover and enjoyed countless days tending to his team, with his beloved four-legged companion, Waylan was never too far behind. Alan and his friend, Jr, spent a lot of time together with their horses assisting many folks. Shooting the breeze with family, friends and any stranger along the way, Alan always had a new story to tell. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be missed by all those that loved him.