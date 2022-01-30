ST. FRANCIS, MN — Alan Lee Lauermann, 66, of St. Francis, MN, and formerly of La Crosse, WI, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Elk River, MN, with his family at his side.

Al was born on August 7, 1955, in St. Cloud, MN, to Roger and Dorothy (Athen) Lauermann. He was raised in Saint Cloud, MN, and graduated from Technical High School in 1974. Al served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, including service in Japan and Guatemala. On November 10, 1984, he was united in marriage with Celine Graf in Caledonia, MN. Al lived in La Crosse, WI, for many years where he worked for Century Telephone. After retiring, he volunteered as a reading tutor and foster grandparent at Northwoods International School. Al was a volunteer for many La Crosse area organizations. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in La Crosse. Al was an extremely kind man who was beloved by his family and was a great friend to many people.

Al is survived by his wife, Celine; three children: John (Erin) Lauermann of Cumberland, RI, Mary (Doug) Pearson of Elk River, MN, and Helen Lauermann of Boston, MA; two grandchildren: Jonathan Pearson, and Hannah Lauermann; and two siblings: Mark Lauermann of St. Cloud, MN, and Gary (Carol) Lauermann of Clearwater, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials directed to the La Crosse Public Education Foundation or Catholic Charities.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Al at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

