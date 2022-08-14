LA CROSSE — Alan P. “Al” Bliss, age 55, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Al’s full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
