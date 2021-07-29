Alan Ray Ruedy, 84 years, of Sparta, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on May 31, 1937 to Edward and Alice (Jorgenson) Ruedy.

Alan is survived by his wife, Catherine (Wisman); daughter, Michelle (Richard) Gunn; son, Mark and grandsons: Jacob and Jack. Alan is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral visitation to be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation (106 W. Franklin St, Sparta). For online condolences please visit www.schanhoferfh.com.