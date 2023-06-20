LA CROSSE—Alan Wayne Bennett, age 86, of LaCrosse, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. Alan, “Dubby”, overcame many medical obstacles over the past 40 years. He courageously fought to live yet peacefully went to be with the Lord with his loving wife and daughters at his side.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sharon Joan (Phillips) Bennett; daughters: Cheryl Lee Bennett of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Barbara Jean (Leonard) Miller of Sparta, Michigan. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Katherine Ann Baker, James Andrew Baker of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ronald Alan (Melinda) Miller of Hamilton, Michigan and Kari Elizabeth (Ryan) Lockard of Sparta, Michigan, great-grandchildren: Hunter Ryan Lockard, Karsen John Lockard, Madalyn Grace Lockard, Bennett Derck Lockard of Sparta, Michigan, Catalina Alexa Miller and Roman Alan Miller of Hamilton, Michigan, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Gordon and Freda Bennett; in-laws: Keith Joseph Phillips and Marion Olive Wilhem; brother, John Henry Bennett; sister-in-law, Shirley Jean Redwine; several aunts, uncles and a niece.

Alan was born on January 18, 1937 at St. Anne’s Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Viroqua, Wisconsin graduated from Viroqua High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison. Alan worked on the farm in Viroqua planting, raising, and stripping tobacco. He reluctantly worked with his Dad in the Chicken Hatchery business. He loved animals, especially kitties. He had many dogs, cats and two ponies; Copper and Penny.

Alan was a member of the United States Army Reserves for eight years. Alan was a Draftsman and Right of Way Agent for the State of Wisconsin DOT, assessor for the Town of Shelby, a Certified Residential and Commercial Appraiser for First Federal Savings and Loan, then owned his own appraisal business prior to his retirement. Alan was self-taught, self- directed and an avid reader. He was blessed with multiple talents. He enjoyed carpentry work and could build and repair most anything, including remodeling multiple dwellings. He was gifted with an eye for detail.

Alan’s faith was important to him. He was a member of Mary Mother of the Church and served as an usher there. Music was an integral part of Alan’s life. Alan was gifted with musical talent and played the piano, keyboard, french horn, accordion, drums and cornet. He played keyboard and accordion for the “Sweet Notes” band for 20 years and he started the first band in Whisper Creek, Florida. Alan was a member of the Coulee Classics Car club for 30 years and treasurer for 23 years. He enjoyed restoring his ‘39 Ford Coupe and other vehicles. Alan enjoyed sports, playing football and ski jumping in High School, ice fishing, cross country skiing, bicycling, walking, swimming and fishing. He loved the water.

Alan and his wife enjoyed camping and traveling with their Motorhomes, especially to Florida and were members of the Badger Family Motor Coach Association for many years. Alan was quick-witted and humorous, bringing smiles and laughter to family and friends. Alan was humble, kind, strong, yet gentle, good hearted and a very loving husband and family man. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, from 3:00 p.m. to 6pm with a rosary at 3:00 .pm. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 1006 Weston St., at 10:30 a.m. with an additional visitation an hour prior to the funeral service.