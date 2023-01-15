MADISON — Albert (Al) Charles Becker, age 88, passed away on January 12, 2023. He was born at home in Pepin County on June 21, 1934, to the late Walter and Edna (Berg) Becker.

Al graduated from Central H.S. in Eleva-Strum in 1952. He received his undergraduate degree from UW-River Falls and his master's degree from UW-La Crosse.

Al served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. He took part in a Freedom Honor Flight in April 2019 to commemorate his service.

He married Anne Robbe on June 16, 1957, in Strum. Together they raised one son, Todd.

Al taught Agriculture in the South Shore School District in Port Wing, Wis., at Holmen H.S. in Holmen, Wis., and at UW Extension in La Crosse County. Al joined Blunt-Outers Lab in Brice Prairie where he worked as Human Resource Manager until his retirement in 1996.

Al loved to travel, attending Badger football and basketball games, working in the yard, and his volunteer activities, especially Oktoberfest.

Al was involved in Holmen Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Madison). He was a member of La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, La Crosse Interstate Fair, Shrine Club, La Crosse Lutheran Hospital Board, Holmen Lions Club, and was the President and Treasurer of the La Crosse Festivals. He was honored as the Oktoberfest Festmaster in 1994.

Al and Anne moved to Madison to be near Todd and his family in 2003. Todd and his family were his pride and joy. He enjoyed entertaining and helping with the grandchildren.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Anne, of 65 years; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Becker of Madison; three grandchildren: Claire (Oliver) Becker of Milwaukee, Brian (Jenny) Becker of Madison and Christy Becker of Minneapolis; brother, David (Sonia) of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Joyce Schmidt of Strum; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; parents and in-laws: Marshall (Esther) Robbe; brothers: Stanley (Inez) Becker and Ken (Gail) Becker; and brothers in-law: Lawrence Gullicksrud and Bob Schmidt.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Madison, and the Shrine Children's Hospital.

