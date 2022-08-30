CHIPPEWA FALLS — Albert F. Swoboda, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Albert was born July 17, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert J. and Margaret (Spaeth) Swoboda.

On Aug. 15, 1953, Albert married Delores Duss at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd and later married Lynette Brookshaw on March 28, 1979, in Chippewa Falls.

Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, golfing and being with family and friends.

He was an aide at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled for many years. Albert was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and Holy Ghost Church.

Albert is survived by his loving wife, Lynette; one daughter, Kathy (David) Kirkham of Chippewa Falls; four stepsons: Jeffrey Brookshaw of Cornell, Scott (Camille) Brookshaw of Murietta, California, Mark (Vicky) Brookshaw of Eau Claire and Chris (Garlynn) Brookshaw of Sparta; one sister, Bernadine Schock of Wasilla, Alaska; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bernard Swoboda and Marvin Swoboda in infancy; and one sister, Donna Peterson.

A memorial Mass will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.