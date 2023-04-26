Albert Wayne Gray passed away on February 7, 2023 at the age of 87. Al passed peacefully in his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Al is survived by his wife, Ernestine; their two children: Kim Gray (Inez) and Tim Gray (Mary); three grandchildren: Joseph, Emily and Alain; brother, Jim Gray (Nancy). Preceded in death by parents; sister, Betty Martin; brother-in-law, John Martin and grandson, Matthew.

Al lived in Waterloo, Iowa until his retirement from the railroad. He was an avid bass fisherman and loved being out in nature. In retirement, Al and Ernie split time between their houseboat in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and their home in Phoenix, Arizona. Due to illness the past eight years was spent fulltime in Phoenix.

As per Al’s request , no funeral or memorial service will be held.