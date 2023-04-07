Albert Wayne Witkus was born on Aug. 16, 1938, to Della (Claudy) and Raymond Witkus. He was born in Jim Falls in a boxcar that the family had converted into a home. He passed away on April 5, 2023, after a 2½-year journey with leukemia.

Dad attended Washington School and Vance School in Jim Falls. He was drafted into the Army, worked as a mason contractor, and later at Clover Belt Farms.

He was the assistant fire chief for the Anson Fire Department and played baseball for the Jim Falls Sturgeons. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Dad married Cynthia Blanchard on Jan. 29, 1966. They had four children together, Wendy, Penny, Heidi and Amy. They divorced in 1993.

Our dad taught us many things, including how to swim on Cornell Lake and how to play cribbage. He took us hunting, which was one of his favorite pastimes. He scraped our car windows in the wintertime, did our laundry and made us Malt-O-Meal every morning before school. He would have done anything for us.

Dad missed his loving companion of 20 years, Lois Kvapil. They enjoyed watching the Cubs and Packers, going to Randy’s, canning, gardening, playing cribbage, going to Jackpot Junction on the bus trips and watching their favorite shows, “Andy Griffith” and “Colombo.”

Dad was preceded in death by his daughter Penny Witkus Poe in 2015, his parents, all of his siblings, his loving companion, Lois Kvapil, and beloved “Bohemian” Yorkie, Annie.

Dad is survived by his children: Wendy (Matt) Quisling, Heidi (Jay) James, Amy (Ryan) Moore, Dawn (Joe) Gefroh, and Stacy (Derald) Hobbs; and all of his grandchildren.

Dad will be missed greatly by his neighbors, Denny Kinderman, and Jeff “Magoo” and Pam Sima. We are so thankful for all you have done for our dad. You went above and beyond for him and we cannot repay you.

Thank you to the dedicated volunteers from Meals on Wheels for not only checking in on our dad but giving him a little something to look forward to everyday.

Finally, we thank dad’s caring medical team at Prevea Cancer Center in Eau Claire. Dad received the best possible care during his journey with cancer. We are so appreciative of the exceptional care he received from his medical assistant, Crystal Braker, and his oncologist, Dr. Mihailo Lalich. We cannot say enough about the compassion and support they provided to dad and to our family. We could not have asked for any better.

Dad, we are so grateful for the time we had with you but now there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We will cherish all our memories with you, that’s for sure. We love you, Old Man!

The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Paul Messmer will be officiating. The interment will be in Copp Cemetery, Town of Anson, with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.