Albert Wee Jr.

SOLDIERS GROVE—Albert Wee Jr., age 85, of Soldiers Grove, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua surrounded by his family.

He was born January 20, 1937, on his family farm in Towerville, WI. He attended North Crawford Schools and graduated with the class of 1955. He milked cows, raised tobacco, grew corn, raised hogs and beef cattle, and lived the life of a farmer on the farm he was born on. He enjoyed attending car shows, playing cards, and camping with his family. He married Nancy Dingels in 1972, and they were married for 42 years until later divorcing. Albert was a hard worker and provided for his family. He grew his farm from the original 100 acres to over 1,000 acres currently. Later in life, he found great joy spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Jason Wee of Reedsburg, Nicole (Mike) Tyriver of Onalaska, Rebecca (Toyin Adaranijo) Wee of Chicago; his grandchildren: Evangeline Wee, Lindsey and Landon Tyriver; his former wife, Nancy Wee; his sister-in-law, Sylvia Wee; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents: Albert Wee Sr. and Helen (Dregne) Wee; his siblings, Gorman (Stella) Wee, Charlotte (Ishmael) Aspenson, Shirley (Duane) Lysne, and Roger Wee; his nephews: Mark Aspenson and Gilbert Wee; and one niece, Miriam Fey.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Kickapoo United Lutheran Church Cemetery are appreciated.