Alberta "Berdie" Clark

Alberta “Bernie” Clark, age 97, passed away at Hillier Terrace Assisted Living the evening of Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Bernie was born in Genoa, WI on November 21, 1923, to Martina and John Truss. She grew up on the family farm in Genoa. On April 26, 1950, she married Thomas Clark, Sr. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa. They started their life together in La Crosse and were blessed with three children.

She worked at St. Francis Hospital in the dietary department and retired in 1985. Upon retirement she volunteered for the St. Francis ICU department for many years. She was a member of the Holy Trinity St. Anne’s Ladies and Catholic Knights, receiving the gold rosary. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.

Bernie loved to work in her yard and garden, red roses and geraniums were her favorite. She also loved to take long walks in the evening with the neighbors’ children.

She is survived by her children: Tom (Robin) Clark, Jr., Debbie (Jeff) Stressor, and Chris (Barb) Clark; four grandchildren: Melissa (Phil) Ort, Michael (Alex) Smith, Ryan Clark, Matthew Clark; and three great-grandchildren: Elliot Ort, and Mae and Noelle Smith, whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sixteen siblings and one grandson, Trevor Snowdrops.