BLACK RIVER FALLS — Alec Muth, 22, of Black River Falls passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, S.D., surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at the Lunda Community Center Field House, 405 State Hwy. 54, Black River Falls, with Pastor Eric Bakken officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 N. 5th St., Black River Falls and again one hour prior to the services Monday at the Lunda Community Center.
Family prefers memorials to Black River Falls Fire Department, Class of “79” (amaft79.com.), and the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 N. 5th St., Black River Falls, WI 54615.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.