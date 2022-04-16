 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alexander J. "Alex" Berg

MELROSE—Alexander J. “Alex” Berg, 15 year old son of John and Jean (Mikkelson) Berg, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at First Evangelical Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Kevin Bonnar will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the church.

To view Alex’s complete obituary or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.

