Alexander Scott Herbst, left this Earth Saturday, July 21, 2018.Despite heroic efforts from his family and the courageous friends of Olson’s Campground, Alex could not be revived from an accidental drowning.
At 27 years of age, Alex is survived by his beloved wife, Danielle (Hetrick) Herbst; father, Richard Herbst; mother, Cornelia Fleischmann; sister, Isabel Herbst; grandmother, Barb Anderson; in-laws, Dave and Patti Hetrick; and countless other heartbroken family members.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Alex was raised to appreciate his German (mother) and American (father) heritage, as he spent the first half of his life traveling wherever his military dad was assigned. A graduate of Holmen High School, he took studies at Western Technical School. He tested his metal by moving to Germany and establishing employment and lodging on his own, before a soulmate drew him to St Cloud, Minn.. By 23, Alex championed a lifestyle of exemplary work ethic and passion for challenging the status quo. He loved working as a cook for The Mexican Village Restaurant in St Cloud, before recently starting a new job at Sysco Corporation.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 4, at the Hetrick family’s home in Elk River, Minn.