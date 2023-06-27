DALLAS, TX—Alf was born in Desoto, Wisconsin to Lyle and Edith Olson, the youngest of three children, including Christine Olson and Jim Olson. He attended the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1975. He then attended Arizona State University and received his Master of Science degree in Justice Studies. Alf worked in Information Systems for the State of Arizona for thirty-five years.