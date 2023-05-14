GENOA — Alfred Herbert Berra, 93, of Genoa, Wis., passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. He was born May 7, 1929, to Anthony and Margaret (Barilani) Berra.

He married Marie Pauline Miller August 23, 1950, at St. Thomas Moore in La Crosse.

Alfred was a dairy farmer on Mound Ridge near Genoa until retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and a monumental deer hunter. He served on the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, worked at the Dairyland Genoa Power Plant, and sand bagged on the Mississippi River during the flood of 1965. He also served on the Genoa Town Board and read meters for Vernon Electric, he was charter member of the Genoa Lions Club, and a member of Genoa Harmony Fire Department for 35 years.

Alfred especially enjoyed visits with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to tell stories beginning with “Remember when,” laughing every word.

Alfred is survived by his children: David (Nancy) Berra of Ruskin, Fla., Carol Beck of Chippewa Falls, Mary Ann Schaub of La Crosse, Diane Siler of Genoa, Kenneth Berra of La Crosse, Edward (Kristin) Berra of Genoa, Michael (Patti) Berra of La Crosse; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers: Richard, Phillip, James, Raymond and Joseph; sisters: Mildred Bakalars, Alma Pedretti; grandson, Lucas Beck; and granddaughter, Kelly Schaub.

Per Alfred's wishes there will not by any service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to St. Charles Parish in Genoa.