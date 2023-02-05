ONALAKSA — Alfred J. Smerud, 93, of Onalaska, formerly of New Albin, Iowa, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held Friday, February 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Albin, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the church. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing, Iowa, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com. Alfred Joseph Smerud was born March 6, 1929, one of 11 children to Oscar and Clara (Wild) Smerud in Houston County, Minn. He graduated from the New Albin, Iowa, high school, where he met Lorna Darling; they married shortly after graduation. Al was employed by Trane Company in La Crosse for 40 years as a tool and die maker and was a proud union member, serving on the bargaining committee for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing catch, golfing, walking, and nature. As a very young child, Al took piano lessons and was an accomplished pianist. After retirement, Al and Lorna enjoyed many winters in Arizona. Family and faith were the most important things to Al as evidenced by his love for and influence on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Eagle Crest North in Onalaska, where Al and Lorna have lived these last five years. Your excellent care and friendship will never be forgotten. Also a special thank you to the sixth floor staff at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse for their care and comfort. Survivors include his wife, Lorna, of Onalaska, Wis.; and three daughters: Trudy Infelise of Minneapolis, Minn., Susan (Carl) Salek of Westby, Wis., and Jane (Frederick) Beseler of Houston, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sam; son-in-law, Tom Infelise; granddaughter-in-law, April Salek; and his siblings.