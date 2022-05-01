LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Alfred “Mike” Miller of La Crescent passed away April 27, 2022, at Tweeten Care Center ending his struggle with Parkinson’s. He was born April 7, 1938, to Joe and Bernice Miller. He married Teresa Blechinger in June of 1960 and they have four children, Vicky Jessen, Michael (Brenda) Miller, Mark Miller, and Tracy Brown. They have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Crucifixion Church, La Crescent, with visitation at 9:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:30 a.m.
Mike’s full obituary can be viewed at mccormickfuneralhome.net.