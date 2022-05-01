 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alfred "Mike" Miller

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Alfred “Mike” Miller of La Crescent passed away April 27, 2022, at Tweeten Care Center ending his struggle with Parkinson’s. He was born April 7, 1938, to Joe and Bernice Miller. He married Teresa Blechinger in June of 1960 and they have four children, Vicky Jessen, Michael (Brenda) Miller, Mark Miller, and Tracy Brown. They have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Crucifixion Church, La Crescent, with visitation at 9:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:30 a.m.

Mike’s full obituary can be viewed at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News