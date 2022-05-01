LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Alfred “Mike” Miller of La Crescent passed away April 27, 2022, at Tweeten Care Center ending his struggle with Parkinson’s. He was born April 7, 1938, to Joe and Bernice Miller. He married Teresa Blechinger in June of 1960 and they have four children, Vicky Jessen, Michael (Brenda) Miller, Mark Miller, and Tracy Brown. They have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.