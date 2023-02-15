CHIPPEWA FALLS — Alice A. Lovgren, 83, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Meadowbrook at Chetek Nursing Home, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Alice was born April 20, 1939, in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Haven and Lena (Wellenenreiter) Nelson.

Alice worked for many years at Amoco Mfg. Company.

On Oct. 12, 1957, Alice married Frank Lovgren at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Alice is survived by two sons: John of Chippewa Falls and Tom of Cataract, Wisconsin; one daughter, Lori (Mark) Simpson of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Grace Govin of Eau Claire; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Frank on March 26, 2002; one son, Joseph; her parents; two brothers: James and Wallace Nelson; and three sisters: Deloris Orf, Muriel Kolstad and Edith Krall.

A memorial Mass will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.