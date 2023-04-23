ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Alice Ann Plunkett-McCarty of Escondido, Calif., passed away peacefully, in her sleep on April 16, 2023, at the age of 91.

Alice was born on October 9, 1931, she was the beloved daughter of Harry and Francis (Evangelista) Plunkett in Chicago, Ill. She was one of seven siblings, known to her brothers as 'Sister'; four who preceded her in death: LeRoy (Butch), twin brothers, Patrick and Joseph, and Harry; and is survived by two brothers: George Plunkett of Nelma, Wis., and Tim Plunkett of Warrens, Wis. When she was a young girl her family moved from the Chicago area to Greenwood, Wis. during the Great Depression where she attended a Catholic grade school and Greenwood High School. She was the prom queen, she enjoyed music; played the french horn, piano, and was the drum majorette leading the band in high school. She enjoyed many friendships in high school which carried on into her adult life.

After high school she moved to La Crosse, Wis., to study nursing at St. Francis School of Nursing. Upon completing nursing school, she enjoyed a very long and rewarding career which included several Veterans Administration hospitals including the VAMC, Tomah, Wis., where she retired from in 1996. She was involved in industrial nursing, which included the Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights, Ill. She enjoyed working with people and using her skills. She enjoyed providing comfort and care to her patients and their families. She was a lifelong scholar and always continued her education and she loved reading and learning new things.

It was while she was employed at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison, Wis. that she met and fell in love with Dennis McCarty, a handsome, young Airman who swept her off her feet. They married on October 2, 1954, and quickly grew their family, blessing them with four daughters, who were their pride and joy. They moved to Marion, Ill., where they spent the first several years of their marriage and then moved to the St. Louis, Mo., area, and then finally planting deep roots in the suburban Chicago area raising their daughters to adulthood. While being married they enjoyed life working and raising their children. Alice and Dennis enjoyed a lifelong friendship until he passed on June 13, 2016, at the age of 85. Ironically, she passed on Dennis' birthday.

Though she moved from her roots in Wisconsin, she returned with her family often to her roots in Greenwood and Warrens where many tight bonds with extended family were established and nurtured.

After her retirement from a career of nursing she enjoyed time with her family, who she loved dearly. She was actively involved with her faith family at both the St. Mary's and Warrens, Wis. Catholic Churches, and she moved from the Tomah/Warrens area to come full circle finding herself, again, in La Crosse, Wis., settling near St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, again where she was actively involved. She also volunteered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

She enjoyed extended time living with her daughter, Kay, and family for a few years in Marshfield, Mo., where she quickly made friends in the Catholic community and was again active in Bible studies and social activities. She enjoyed attending rodeos and watching her grandson team rope. She also enjoyed a sisters reunion bash and was blessed with being able to have all of her daughters in one place, at one time with several of the grandchildren also in attendance. She enjoyed travel to weddings of grandchildren and was so proud of all her grandchildren's talents and accomplishments. She particularly enjoyed when they dropped in for surprise visits to her and gave her impromptu phone calls.

Leading up to her final days she enjoyed living with her daughter Liz and family in San Diego, Calif. She was extremely sharp and in good health. She loved doing puzzles and Sudoku, and everyone all loved doing them with her. She did Sudoku in pen and rarely had any errors. She loved animals and had several dogs and cats. She adopted all the pets as her own no matter where she happened to be either residing somewhere or even just visiting. She did not let days slip by and reached out to family and friends always ensuring cards were sent out and special times were remembered and cherished despite the different lives and events that captivated the families she helped to create. Alice always dressed stylishly and she loved colorful clothing.

Most importantly, she dearly loved her family in her own way through all times, thick or thin and it was evident she loved Jesus above all. As a practicing Catholic, Alice had but one framed picture on her wall in her bedroom that of the Divine Mercy of Jesus so it is fitting that she died and received her last rights on Divine Mercy Sunday.

Alice is survived by her four daughters: Mary Magee of Highlands Ranch, Colo. (preceded in death by beloved son-in-law, Kevin Magee), Katherine Wildes of Marshfield, Mo. (Wendell Wildes), Elizabeth Christiansen of Escondido, Calif. (Mark Christiansen), and Patricia Frain of Naperville, Ill. (Michael Frain); many nieces and nephews, 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

If you'd like to make a contribution to a charity in memory of Alice, please make contributions to www.murphslifefoundation.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for a visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.