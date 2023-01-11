READSTOWN—Alice “Arlene” Howell, age 99, of Readstown, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Arlene was born on October 31, 1923, to Fred and Alice (Hayter) Kyser in rural Ontario, WI. She grew up in Vernon County and attended many rural schools. Arlene married Julian Leslie Howell on February 8, 1940, at the West Prairie parsonage and later divorced. She had four children: Judy (Richard) Nelson, Janet Coleman, Joan Glass, and Rodney (Roxanne) Howell; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren. Arlene was a housewife and also worked at various restaurants and O’Brians sewing factory in Richland Center. Her hobbies were singing, playing the accordion, guitar, piano, and sewing. She enjoyed traveling and spent two winters in Arizona and Mississippi.
Arlene was preceded in death by siblings: Betty (Virgil Gilman-Tom) Harvey, Gladys (Adolph) Hoium, Helen (Harvey) Roberts, Roy (Lucile) Kyser, Winifred (Milan “Red”) Larson, Leah (Gerald) Suiter, Neva (Martin) Anderson, Mildred (Norman) Burns, Kenneth (Ervilla) Kyser, Donald (Geraldine) Kyser, an infant sister, Hazel Kyser; a son-in-law, Gary Glass; and a special companion, Francis Riley.
A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be held at a later date at the Manning Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.