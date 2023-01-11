READSTOWN—Alice “Arlene” Howell, age 99, of Readstown, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Arlene was born on October 31, 1923, to Fred and Alice (Hayter) Kyser in rural Ontario, WI. She grew up in Vernon County and attended many rural schools. Arlene married Julian Leslie Howell on February 8, 1940, at the West Prairie parsonage and later divorced. She had four children: Judy (Richard) Nelson, Janet Coleman, Joan Glass, and Rodney (Roxanne) Howell; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren. Arlene was a housewife and also worked at various restaurants and O’Brians sewing factory in Richland Center. Her hobbies were singing, playing the accordion, guitar, piano, and sewing. She enjoyed traveling and spent two winters in Arizona and Mississippi.