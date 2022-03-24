WEST SALEM—Alice Christina Kirkeeng Running Olson Gums, 91, of West Salem, Wisconsin passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

Alice was born September 2, 1930 to Wilhelm and Clara Kirkeeng. She attended Grandview School, grades 1-8, and it was there she found her love of teaching.

She attended High School at Cashton and the two-year Rural School Teacher Education course at La Crosse Teachers College. She began her teaching career at West Portland, a one room rural school. The following years she taught at Cashton, Middle Ridge and Bangor Elementary Schools, for a total of 31 years.

She loved to travel, whether it was the once in a lifetime trip to Norway, a motorcoach tour or on board the Amtrak traveling to various places in the United States. Many summers were spent traveling in their motorhome or camping at local campgrounds. She loved taking photos, writing stories and spending time with family and friends.

Alice married her High School sweetheart, Leo Running, November 22,1950, at Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church and to that union were born seven children: David, James, Richard, Leigh, Mark, Lisa, and Kevin. Baby James Michael preceded her in death in 1952. Her husband, Leo, preceded her in death in 1973. Alice married Eugene Olson on March 20, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1996. Alice married James Gums on February 15, 2003. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2018. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lester Kirkeeng; sister, Sylvia Patterson; and brother-in-law, Tony Paulikas.

Alice is survived by her children and spouses: David and Kaye Running, Richard and Bonnie Running, Leigh and Kathy Running, Mark and Sue Running, Lisa Lee, Kevin and Wendy Running, stepchildren and spouses, Steve and Mary Olson, Patrick and Sue Olson, Terry Olson, Renee Olson and Nancy and Dick Huennekens.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shawn (Kristin), Karn (Bob), Justin (Amanda), Chris (Amanda), Ben, Erik (Kristin), Matt, Adam (Kristel), Katelyn (Joshua), Melissa (Brett), Rheanne, Erin, Heather (Jarrett) and Hilary (Jason). She was also blessed with 37 great-grandchildren.

She is further survived by her brother, Alf (Denise) Kirkeeng; sister, Dorothy Paulikas; brother-in-law, Robert Patterson and sister-in-law, Charlotte Kirkeeng; many nieces; nephews; and friends.

The love of her family and her faith brought her comfort and peace through her final battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Alice will surely be missed. Blessed be her memory.

Funeral Services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard Street, West Salem, Wisconsin, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Alice’s memory.

