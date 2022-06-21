LA CROSSE—Alice D. Holter, 95, of La Crosse, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born on August 14, 1926 in La Crosse to John and Helen (Bothe) Schmeckpeper. Alice married Arnold P. Holter on December 15, 1945 in Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, La Crosse, where Alice has been a lifelong member.

Alice is survived by three children: Steven A. (Lynn) Holter, John R. (Carla) Holter, and Cindy L. Holter; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Terlson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; a daughter, Bonita L. Regelein; a sister, Myrtle Johnson; and three brothers: Wilbert, Gerald and Vernon Schmeckpeper.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 12:30 PM until the time of services. Memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, Gundersen Health System, or Luther High School. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.